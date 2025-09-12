Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Stock Market LIVE | Indian Equities Surge On Hopes Of Fed Cuts, India-US Trade Revival

Stock Market LIVE | Indian Equities Surge On Hopes Of Fed Cuts, India-US Trade Revival

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 12, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 12, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

Indian equities extended gains on Friday with the Nifty 50 advancing for the eighth consecutive session, supported by global cues after softer U.S. jobs data offset hotter inflation figures, fuelling expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Optimism around a potential revival in India–U.S. trade ties also underpinned investor sentiment.

 

For deeper insights into the market trends and trading strategies, our market commentary features Rajesh Palviya, Head – Technical & Derivative Research, Axis Securities, sharing his expert perspective.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended