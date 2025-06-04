Business Today
Stock Market LIVE Update: Railways, PSU Banks Rally In Trade Today. Should You Invest?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

Markets traded strong ahead of the Nifty's weekly expiry, Defense and railway stocks led the rally, with Cochin Shipyard and IRCON seeing sharp gains. Fund manager Mohit Khanna of Purnarth Investment Advisors shared his bullish outlook on mid-caps, especially in defense, hospitals, and railway wagons. His mid-cap fund, delivering a 17.5% CAGR over two years, focuses on growth, value, and margin expansion stories. On interest rates, Khanna expects the RBI to hold steady in the upcoming policy. He remains optimistic on India’s healthcare infrastructure and sees continued strength in mid-cap earnings growth.

