Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT Stocks Back In Action. Should You Invest?

On Business Today, Shailendra Bhatnagar engages Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India, for an insightful discussion on market trends following a surprise RBI rate and CRR cut. Joshi highlights the impact on liquidity, corporate earnings, and sectoral gains—particularly in IT, NBFCs, gold finance, and real estate. He shares fresh additions to their model portfolio like Fortis Healthcare and discusses top picks in midcap IT and real estate including Persistent Systems and Prestige Estates. While bullish on India’s macro story, he cautions against overheated defence and metals. A compelling breakdown of India’s evolving market momentum.