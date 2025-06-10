Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT Stocks Back In Action. Should You Invest?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT Stocks Back In Action. Should You Invest?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 10, 2025, 2:55 PM IST

On Business Today, Shailendra Bhatnagar engages Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India, for an insightful discussion on market trends following a surprise RBI rate and CRR cut. Joshi highlights the impact on liquidity, corporate earnings, and sectoral gains—particularly in IT, NBFCs, gold finance, and real estate. He shares fresh additions to their model portfolio like Fortis Healthcare and discusses top picks in midcap IT and real estate including Persistent Systems and Prestige Estates. While bullish on India’s macro story, he cautions against overheated defence and metals. A compelling breakdown of India’s evolving market momentum.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended