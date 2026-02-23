Business Today
Stock Market Live Updates: Smart Investing Strategies For A High-Volatility Market

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 4:24 PM IST

In this episode of Market Commentary on Business Today, we navigate the turbulent waters of Dalal Street as the Indian stock market grapples with heightened volatility. With the India VIX remaining elevated due to shifting global trade policies and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, investors are increasingly searching for safe harbours. To decode these complex movements, we are joined by renowned market expert Daljeet Kohli. Known for his pragmatic, stock-specific approach, Daljeet discusses why "doing nothing" can sometimes be the most potent strategy in a panic-prone market. He shares his latest insights on identifying value in the mid-cap space, the resilience of domestic-facing sectors, and how to maintain a "margin of safety" when the frontline indices underperform.

Post a comment0
