Stock Market LIVE | US Trade Tensions Hit Indian Equities, Sensex & Nifty Under Pressure

Indian equities opened on a weak note as global trade tensions resurfaced after the United States proposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods. The Sensex and Nifty slipped in early trade, with selling pressure evident across banking, PSU and IT stocks. Mid- and small-cap counters also came under strain as investors turned cautious. In this episode of Business Today, anchor Shailender Bhatnagar is joined by Sunil Shah, Fund Manager, SRE PMS, to decode the impact of the proposed tariffs on Indian markets, discuss sectoral trends, and analyse the road ahead for investors amid heightened volatility.