Stock Market News: Defence Stocks At Record High, Right Time To Buy | Reasons Markets Are Falling

Markets are witnessing a bout of profit booking ahead of monthly expiry, but the bulls are holding key levels firmly. Despite early weakness, a sharp recovery is visible across indices, especially in Nifty and Bank Nifty. Defence stocks remain in focus amid geopolitical developments, with strong breakouts seen in several counters. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar's Market commentary with Rajesh Palviya, Head - Technical & Derivative Research, Axis Securities on his top bets and trading strategy. Listen in