Stock Market News LIVE: Defence Stocks Continue To Rally | Nifty Bank News | Healthcare Stocks

Markets witnessed mild profit booking amid weekly expiry pressures. Nifty slipped below 25,000, with most sectors showing weakness. However, select segments like IT, defence, and chemical stocks outperformed. IT majors such as Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech saw value buying, while midcap names like Tanla and Happiest Minds also surged. Defence stocks including Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, BEL, and BDL rallied on strong volumes. Chemical counters like Naveen Fluorine and Viniti Organics gained on supply chain concerns due to Middle East tensions. Volume buzzers included MCX, Intellect Design, and Solar Industries, which hit fresh highs. Despite broader market softness, strength was visible in select pockets.