Stock Market News Live: Is It Time To Shift To Safe Havens Amid Israel-Iran Conflict?

Despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and crude oil futures hitting January highs, Nifty has surged past the 24,900 mark. The market is witnessing a stock-rotation trend, with IT stocks — previously lagging in the rally — showing signs of revival. Meanwhile, oil marketing and paint companies may face profit booking pressure due to rising crude prices. Caution remains the dominant sentiment as the index is likely to remain in a narrow, downward-facing band. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar’s market commentary as he decodes the trends, sectors to watch, and key trading cues ahead.