Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Stock Market News Live: Is It Time To Shift To Safe Havens Amid Israel-Iran Conflict?

Stock Market News Live: Is It Time To Shift To Safe Havens Amid Israel-Iran Conflict?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 16, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 16, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Despite rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and crude oil futures hitting January highs, Nifty has surged past the 24,900 mark. The market is witnessing a stock-rotation trend, with IT stocks — previously lagging in the rally — showing signs of revival. Meanwhile, oil marketing and paint companies may face profit booking pressure due to rising crude prices. Caution remains the dominant sentiment as the index is likely to remain in a narrow, downward-facing band. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar’s market commentary as he decodes the trends, sectors to watch, and key trading cues ahead.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended