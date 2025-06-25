Stock Market News LIVE: Markets Rebound At Iran‑Israel Ceasefire | Nifty Eyes F&O Monthly Expiry

Risk-on sentiment is making a comeback on Dalal Street after a brief truce between Iran and Israel restored some geopolitical calm. Benchmark indices like Nifty and Bank Nifty have shown resilience, bouncing sharply from the 21-EMA in Friday’s session. With the monthly F&O expiry approaching, markets may trade sideways, but select opportunities remain strong. Crude oil prices continue to soften, keeping Indian OMCs in demand, while defence stocks might see some profit-booking. Traders are now shifting focus to bluechip and PSU stocks as global cues turn quiet—crypto, gold, bond yields, and the dollar index remain muted. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in Market Commentary decoding the D-street sentiment.