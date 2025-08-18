Stock Market News: Sensex Nifty On Bull Run LIVE | GST 2.0 Reforms | Auto Sector In Top Gear

Indian markets opened with a bang as Dalal Street cheered three big developments – PM Modi’s Independence Day GST bonanza, S&P’s long-awaited ratings upgrade, and relief on US tariff worries. Autos, cement, FMCG and consumer stocks soared to record highs, with Maruti, Hero, TVS, M&M and Ultratech Cement leading the rally. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder & MD, Valentis Advisors, decodes what the GST cuts mean for households and corporates, why India’s macro story looks stronger than ever, and which sectors investors should watch in 2025. From smallcaps vs largecaps to banks, pharma, cement, FMCG, IT and even gold – find out where the smart money is headed next.