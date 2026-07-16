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Stock Market: Nifty Above 24,100 | Deven Choksey's Top Picks & Market Strategy

Stock Market: Nifty Above 24,100 | Deven Choksey's Top Picks & Market Strategy

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 3:32 PM IST

Welcome to Business Today Television! In this episode of Market Commentary, Shailendra Bhatnagar sits down with Deven Choksey, MD, DR Choksey FinServ Private, to decode the current consolidative phase as the Nifty battles the 24,200 resistance level. Choksey explains why today's "boring" market is actually a stock picker's delight, offering incredible deep-value opportunities in neglected large-cap companies. Discover his winning portfolio strategy, which strategically balances large-cap stability with high-growth mid and small caps. Gain exclusive insights into his top stock picks, including Tata Technologies, Bajaj Housing Finance, and emerging education small-cap Jaro Education. Plus, learn why complex generics make pharma giants like Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's, and Cipla highly attractive for long-term investors. Tune in now for expert wealth-creation strategies!

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