Stock Market Outlook 2026: Here Are The Hidden Gems Of The Markets

The current market may appear dull, but it is creating attractive opportunities for long-term investors. Deven Choksey, MD, DR Choksey FinServ Private, believes several large-cap companies are trading at deeply neglected valuations despite strong fundamentals. He expects downside risks to remain limited while quality stocks could deliver 15-20% appreciation as market sentiment improves. According to him, history shows that markets often recover strongly after prolonged consolidation phases, making this an ideal time for stock selection. Investors should focus on fundamentally strong businesses available at attractive valuations rather than chasing short-term market momentum.