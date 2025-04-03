scorecardresearch
Stock Market Outlook Post Trump Tariffs: Is It Time To Go Fully Domestic? Banking, NBFCs & Chemicals

Stock Market Outlook Post Trump Tariffs: Is It Time To Go Fully Domestic? Banking, NBFCs & Chemicals

With Trump’s tariffs shaking global trade, how should investors position their portfolios for the next 6 to 18 months? Market expert Arun Kejriwal shares insights on sectoral trends, highlighting the strength of banking and NBFC stocks, India’s reducing dependency on China, and the challenges posed by crude and edible oil imports. 

 

Will India’s stock market strategy shift towards a more domestic focus, or will a mix of exports and local sales drive future growth? Sectors like chemicals and manufacturing are seeing a resurgence, while traditional imports continue to pose challenges. Should investors rethink their portfolio allocation in light of these macroeconomic shifts? What are the key trends that could define the Indian economy over the next 12 to 18 months? Watch this segment as we break down these insights, helping you navigate market volatility and seize new opportunities in the evolving global economic landscape.  

