Stock Market Outlook: Sectors, SIP Flows & IPO Impact | Avinash Gorakshakar

Indian equities have surged past the 25,000 mark, but the real test lies ahead. Market expert Avinash Gorakshakar analyses whether 25,150 could be the breakout level that determines the next leg of the rally. He explains how continuous IPO fundraising is pulling liquidity away from secondary markets, why robust SIP flows are keeping investor sentiment intact, and how global cues — including potential tariff resolutions from the US — are shaping the mood. Avinash also highlights promising sectors such as capital goods, hospitality, hotels, and cement that may see stronger growth in the second half of the year. Tune in for insights on what lies ahead for the markets.