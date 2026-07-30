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Stock Market Rally: What's Driving The Bullish Momentum Despite Crude Oil Volatility?

Stock Market Rally: What's Driving The Bullish Momentum Despite Crude Oil Volatility?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 2:46 PM IST

Markets have regained momentum as improving global and domestic factors boost investor confidence. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Market Expert, says easing concerns over US interest rates, better-than-expected Q1 earnings, and strong macroeconomic indicators are supporting the rally. However, he adds that crude oil prices remain the biggest risk, with geopolitical tensions in West Asia capable of triggering fresh volatility. He also believes global investors are increasingly viewing India as a hedge against expensive AI-related stocks in overseas markets.

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