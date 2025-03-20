Stocks For Long-Term Growth: Deven Choksey Picks Corporate Banks, Housing Finance, NBFCs, Insurance

The banking and financial sector has emerged as a consensus play, with heavyweight private sector banks and financials finally showing upward momentum. On Business Today TV's "Market Today," Deven Choksey, MD, DR Choksey FinServ Private, shared his top picks within this sector. He recommends corporate banks, large NBFCs, and large housing finance companies as prime investment choices. Deven Choksey also highlights positive developments in the insurance sector, including LIC's entry into health insurance and the Bajaj insurance companies' alliance breakup, which he believes will enable more focused growth. He expresses particular optimism for Bajaj, predicting better times ahead in the insurance business. Deven Choksey is distinctly positive about corporate banks and the housing finance sector, foreseeing the next 10 years as being superior to the previous 20. He emphasizes the long-term growth potential in these segments, driven by evolving market dynamics and strategic shifts within the industry.