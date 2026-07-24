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Stop Predicting Markets! Focus On These Long-Term Investment Themes

Stop Predicting Markets! Focus On These Long-Term Investment Themes

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 3:58 PM IST

Amid heightened global uncertainty and market volatility, investors should focus on long-term opportunities instead of trying to predict short-term market movements. Speaking to Business Today, Anshul Saigal, CIO & Founder, Saigal Capital Advisors, said the key is to identify themes that can outperform regardless of market conditions. He highlighted artificial intelligence, data centers, and power as major long-term opportunities, supported by rising global AI spending and increasing capital expenditure by hyperscalers. According to Saigal, staying invested in structurally strong sectors is a better strategy than reacting to short-term geopolitical events or daily market swings.

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