Stove Kraft Q1 Results: Revenue Surges 41%, PAT Jumps 63% | Top Management Exclusive

Stove Kraft reported a strong performance in the first quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 63.5% year-on-year to 17 crore. Revenue increased 41.3% to 480 crore, supported by growth across key product categories. EBITDA grew 50.9% to `53.8 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 11.2%. Induction cooktops recorded a sharp 315.9% year-on-year growth, emerging as a key growth driver. Non-stick cookware and pressure cookers also witnessed healthy momentum, while gas cooktops and small appliances saw a decline. In terms of revenue contribution, induction cooktops and small appliances led with a 27% share each, followed by non-stick cookware at 21% and pressure cookers at 19%. Catch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Rajendra Gandhi, MD, StoveKraft decoding the Q1 results