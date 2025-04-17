Business Today
Strong Breakouts In PSU Stocks! Expert Bullish On Sector, Names 3 Stocks To Watch

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 17, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

PSU stocks are staging a powerful comeback, and technical expert Mitesh Panchal is ultra bullish on the entire space for FY26. From defense to energy, from infra to shipping — PSU names like GMDC, RVNL, NBCC, and BHEL are showing strong breakouts. Mitesh Panchal shares his revised view on the PSU theme, highlights the sector's bottoming-out signal, and expects exceptional performance in the next 3–6 months. For investors looking to ride the PSU wave, Mitesh Panchal recommends a PSU ETF for broad exposure and identifies three high-conviction picks: BHEL, NBCC, and SAIL — with detailed price targets and buying ranges. Don't miss this deep dive into a space that could surprise the street!

TAGS:
Post a comment
