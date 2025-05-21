Strong Momentum Resurfaces As Investors Buy The Dip On Nifty

In this episode, we decode the vibrant uptick in Indian markets despite global headwinds, joined by Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O'Neill India. With the Nifty scaling fresh highs, all 19 indices gleaming in green, and investor sentiment buoyant despite foreign outflows, we examine what’s truly driving this rally.

We do a deep dive into global macros—rising COVID concerns, Trump-era tariffs, Japanese bond yields, and the looming risk of yen carry trade unwinding—Mayuresh offers a sharp analysis of what lies beneath the market’s exuberance.

We also explore sector-specific insights post Q4 results, IT remained cautious, and consumer durables eye a turnaround in H2. Mayuresh shares his outlook on defence stocks following recent geopolitical tensions, highlighting both PSU and private players like BEL, Paras Defence, and Zen Technologies, while touching upon order flows, margins, and execution risks.

Finally, we navigate through PSU banks’ recovery stories, rate cut expectations, crude oil projections, and the limited near-term upside in gold. A comprehensive market wrap that’s both informative and forward-looking—perfect for investors and enthusiasts seeking clarity in volatile times.