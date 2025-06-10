Strong Rallies Seen In Beaten Down Software Stocks As Traders Book Partial Profit In Defence Shares

In this Market commentary on Business Today, we dive deep into the latest market movements as the Nifty extends its winning streak to five days. The Reserve Bank of India’s surprise 50 basis point repo rate cut has injected fresh momentum, helping the index break out of a prolonged trading range and push beyond 25,100 points. Alongside, the Bank Nifty and Fin Nifty have hit new record highs, reflecting strong investor confidence fueled by recent monetary easing measures. We explore sector-wise performances, highlighting robust gains in IT, power, defence, and public sector stocks. Key players like Infosys, TCS, Reliance Power are driving the rally, while rising summer temperatures in North India are boosting power consumption and energising power stocks. With expectations of improved corporate earnings on the horizon due to lower borrowing costs, the market sentiment remains upbeat. For those looking to capitalise on this bullish phase, we discuss practical investment options like flexicap funds and the SBI Nifty ETF. Tune in to Market Pulse for expert insights and strategies to navigate this exciting market environment.