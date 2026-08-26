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Sugar Stocks Or Pharma: Where Should Investors Bet?

Sugar Stocks Or Pharma: Where Should Investors Bet?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 3:16 PM IST

Sugar stocks are in focus as prices rise on lower inventory levels, but government intervention and upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh could keep the sector volatile. Investors may instead find better opportunities in pharma, healthcare, specialty chemicals and agriculture-related stocks. Quality names such as Sun Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories, Mankind Pharma and UPL remain on the radar. Sudip Bandyopadhyay believes these sectors could see stronger growth as West Asia tensions ease and logistics and input costs decline. The discussion also explores why sugar stocks may not offer the same opportunity and where investors can look for fresh momentum.

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