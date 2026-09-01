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Sugar Stocks Under Pressure | Govt Tightens Dealer Stock Limits Till Nov 30

Sugar Stocks Under Pressure | Govt Tightens Dealer Stock Limits Till Nov 30

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 5:15 PM IST

Sugar stocks are under pressure after the government tightened stockholding limits for sugar dealers. From September 15, dealers will be allowed to hold a maximum of 2,000 quintals of sugar, with the revised limit applicable until November 30. The move comes as the government steps up efforts to manage domestic sugar supplies and keep prices under control. Sugar stocks have reacted negatively on Dalal Street following the announcement. The latest action adds to the government’s recent measures aimed at containing sugar prices and preventing excessive stockpiling. In this video, we explain the new sugar stock limit, why the government has tightened the rules, what it means for sugar dealers and how sugar stocks are reacting on the Indian stock market.

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