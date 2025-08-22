Superstar Fund: 12-Year SIP Turns ₹10K Into ₹40.9 Lakh! | Analysing Canara Robecco Large Cap Fund

A ₹10,000 SIP started in January 2013 has now grown to ₹40.99 lakh, delivering an impressive 16.3% CAGR over 12 years. This mutual fund has consistently created wealth with a simple yet effective investment approach, generating 15.33% CAGR since launch. Backed by a diversified portfolio of 57 quality stocks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, L&T, SBI, M&M, Zomato, and UltraTech Cement, the fund combines stability with growth potential. With its disciplined stock selection, solid performance, and focus on long-term wealth creation, it stands out as a reliable option for investors seeking simple investments and stellar returns.