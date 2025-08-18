Suzlon Stock Crash Explained: Should Investors Stay Cautious Or Buy The Dip?

Suzlon shares have slipped for the fourth straight session, losing nearly 35% from their 52-week highs. The recent Q1 results were a mixed bag—profits grew only 7% despite strong EBITDA gains, while the sudden exit of CFO Himanshu Modi added to investor concerns. Brokerages remain divided: Motilal Oswal, ICICI Securities, and JM Financial maintain Buy calls with targets around ₹76–80, while Nuwama is cautious with a ₹67 Hold rating. Mr. Chokalingam, however, highlights Suzlon’s history as a wealth destroyer and questions its high 37x PE amidst rising competition in renewables. He warns against overpaying for a crowded sector and suggests caution. Watch this detailed breakdown of what lies ahead for Suzlon and retail investors. Listen in