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Swarup Mohanty Reveals Top Sectors To Watch As Fresh Money Flows Into Indian Markets

Swarup Mohanty Reveals Top Sectors To Watch As Fresh Money Flows Into Indian Markets

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 3:20 PM IST

As fresh money continues to flow into Indian markets, investors are looking for the sectors with the strongest long-term potential. Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, says private banks remain his top preference, while healthcare continues to be a core allocation. He is also optimistic about discretionary consumption, electric vehicles, and defence as long-term investment themes. While IT is not yet a top pick, he believes sentiment around the sector could improve over time. Watch the full discussion to understand where fund managers are deploying capital and the opportunities they see beyond market-cap investing.

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