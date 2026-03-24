Swiggy, Zomato Hike Platform Fees Again, Eating Out And Ordering Gets Costlier

Online food ordering is set to get more expensive as Swiggy and Zomato raise platform fees once again. The move reflects rising operational costs, including app maintenance, logistics, and overall service expenses. For frequent users, this could mean an additional ₹400–₹450 monthly outgo just on platform fees. The hike also comes at a time when restaurants are already grappling with higher input costs, including LPG shortages and raw material inflation. The rising delivery costs could impact ordering trends and margins across the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector. With millions of daily orders, even small fee hikes significantly boost revenues for these platforms while increasing the burden on consumers.