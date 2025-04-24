Syngene CEO Shares Outlook On FY26, Expects Moderation In Margins

In this interview with Sakshi Batra of Business Today, Peter Bains, Managing Director and CEO of Syngene International, discusses the company's Q4 results and its outlook for the coming year. Bains highlights that Syngene is anticipating revenue growth in the early teens, driven by broad-based growth across research, development, and manufacturing services. However, he notes that when adjusted for inventory balancing in large molecule commercial manufacturing at the client level, the expected revenue growth will likely be in the mid-single digits. For FY25, Syngene reported a 4% increase in revenue, but a decline in profit by 8% before exception items. Despite a challenging first half of the year, impacted by a downturn in US biotech funding, the company experienced a return to growth in the second half. Looking ahead to FY26, Bains remains optimistic, expecting continued business momentum, driven by a strong pipeline in both small and large molecules, new pilot programmes, and the conversion of existing pilots in discovery services. While global market dynamics remain uncertain, Syngene is poised for steady growth in the coming year.