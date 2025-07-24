Business Today
Syngene Q1 Results: Top Management Decodes The Growth Plan & Orderbook For FY26

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

Syngene Q1 Results: Reported 11% year-on-year increase in its first quarter revenue from operations to Rs 875 crore, while net profit for the period surged 59% to Rs 87 crore. A top company official attributed it to continued conversion of pilot programs into longer-term contracts within the firm’s research services business. The company’s operating EBITDA margins during the quarter was about 24% driven by revenue growth and a focus on cost optimization. Catch Sakshi Batra in earnings conversation with Peter Bains, MD & CEO, Syngene International Ltd decoding the Q1 results.

