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Syrma SGS Q1 Results: Net Profit Doubles | Management On Earnings Beat, QIP & Growth Outlook

Syrma SGS Q1 Results: Net Profit Doubles | Management On Earnings Beat, QIP & Growth Outlook

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 3:36 PM IST

Syrma SGS has reported a strong set of Q1 FY27 earnings, with revenue and profit beating Street estimates. The company posted robust growth across its automotive, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and IT & railways businesses, while also announcing plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a QIP. What is driving this growth, and can the momentum continue through the rest of the year? In this exclusive conversation, Jasbir Singh Gujral, Managing Director of Syrma SGS, discusses the company's quarterly performance, demand outlook across key segments, capacity expansion plans, investment strategy, and the rationale behind the proposed QIP.

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