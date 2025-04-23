Tata Communications CEO & MD On Q4 And FY25 Earnings, AI, Tech & Future Outlook

Tata Communications has posted an impressive set of numbers for the fourth quarter, with consolidated net profit soaring 114.8% year-on-year to ₹761 crore, compared to ₹354 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.1% YoY to ₹5,990 crore, while EBITDA for the quarter climbed 4.3% to ₹1,122 crore. However, EBITDA margins slipped slightly to 18.7% from 19.1% in the year-ago quarter. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹25 per share. For FY2025, the company reported a 11.2% YoY rise in consolidated revenues to ₹23,109 crore, while PAT rose 44.7% YoY. Data revenue crossed the ₹19,000 crore mark, registering a 13.7% growth, and full-year EBITDA margin stood at 19.8%. In this exclusive interview on Business Today TV, Amur S Lakshminarayanan, CEO & MD of Tata Communications, breaks down the Q4 and full-year FY25 earnings and shares insights on growth drivers and future outlook. Watch the full conversation now!