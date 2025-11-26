Tata Motors Confirms January Price Hike | Will Other Carmakers Also Raise Prices?

Tata Motors has officially confirmed that it will raise car prices in January as input costs climb and margins tighten, kicking off what may become a broader industry trend. With several automakers facing similar cost pressures, the big question now is: will other companies also hike prices in the new year? In this show, we break down what’s driving the surge and what it means for car buyers. Watch our conversation with Avik Chattopadhyay, Founder, Indian School for Design of Automobiles, as he explains how things are shaping up for carmakers, whether prices could shoot up in 2026, and if now is the right time to buy a car.