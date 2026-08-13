Tata Motors CV: Why Experts Remain Bullish On Commercial Vehicles | Auto Stocks

Commercial vehicle sales in India have remained robust, keeping the segment in focus for investors. Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP, Geojit Investments, remains positive on Tata Motors CV and other commercial vehicle players. He also sees potential in M&M, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and EV-focused Elektra Greentech. Strong month-on-month sales trends are supporting the sector’s outlook, while India’s free trade agreements could provide an additional tailwind for vehicle manufacturers. With demand remaining firm and export opportunities potentially expanding, the commercial vehicle segment could remain an important theme for auto investors. The focus now shifts to upcoming sales numbers and earnings across key players.