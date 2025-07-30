Tata Motors Slips 4% On Reports Of $4.5 Billion Iveco Deal

Tata Motors is reportedly considering a $4.5 billion bid to acquire Italian truck maker Iveco, in what could be the company’s biggest overseas deal since Jaguar Land Rover. We discussed the implications of this potential acquisition with Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS. He shared insights on whether this could be Tata Motors' next JLR moment, the possible benefits of global CV technology, and the strategic value of entering the premium truck segment. With Iveco already doubling in value this year and Tata Motors stock under pressure, we decode what this move could mean for shareholders, global expansion, and the future of the commercial vehicle business.