Tata Power Bets Big On 5.3 GW Pipeline! Management Sees Higher Margins & Strong FY27 Demand

Tata Power has laid out an ambitious roadmap for FY27. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, the management shares its outlook on margins, renewable capacity additions, and India's rising power demand. The company expects margins to improve by 10–15% over last year and plans to commission 2.5–2.7 GW of renewable capacity in FY27 from its 5.3 GW pipeline spanning solar, wind, and battery storage. Management also expects utility-scale renewable projects to drive stronger profitability in FY28 while highlighting sustained growth in electricity demand across the country. Watch this exclusive interview to understand Tata Power's execution strategy, clean energy expansion, demand outlook, and what could power the company's next phase of earnings growth.