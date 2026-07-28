Tata Power Q1 Earnings: CEO On Capex, Renewables, Clean Energy Push & Growth Outlook

Tata Power reported a strong start to FY27 with 11% growth in net profit, 8% rise in revenue, and a record quarterly capex of ₹5,375 crore. The company also delivered robust growth across its renewable energy business, while solar manufacturing, rooftop solar and transmission continued to gain momentum. In this exclusive conversation, Tata Power's management (Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power) discusses the company's Q1 performance, clean energy roadmap, renewable expansion, transmission pipeline, pumped hydro projects, EV charging network and investment plans. We also decode the outlook for FY27, project execution, segment-wise growth drivers, margins, and the strategy behind Tata Power's next phase of expansion as India accelerates its transition towards clean and reliable energy. Tune in for the complete management perspective.