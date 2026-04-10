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Tata Sons IPO Debate Deepens: Board Split, Trusts Oppose As Listing Pressure Builds

Tata Sons IPO Debate Deepens: Board Split, Trusts Oppose As Listing Pressure Builds

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 12:59 PM IST

A sharp divide has emerged within Tata Group over a potential IPO of Tata Sons. Reports suggest board member Venu Srinivasan is backing a listing, while Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, remain firmly opposed. At the heart of the debate is a trade-off between unlocking shareholder value and raising capital versus concerns over dilution of control. The move could also provide an exit route to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18.4% stake. The issue gains urgency amid RBI’s upper-layer NBFC norms that mandate listing, even as Tata Sons seeks regulatory relief. With capital allocation pressures rising, the IPO debate adds a fresh twist to the group’s strategic roadmap.

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