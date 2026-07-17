Tata Sons, SP Group In Share Swap Talks; Exit Route Without IPO On The Table

The Tata Group and the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group are reportedly in discussions over a potential share swap that could provide the SP Group with an exit route from Tata Sons without the need for a long-awaited IPO. According to sources, the SP Group may monetize part of its nearly 18% stake in Tata Sons to help reduce its debt of around ₹60,000 crore. However, differences over valuation could delay any agreement. The proposed structure could give the SP Group shares in listed Tata companies, making it easier to raise cash. The development also revives questions over the future of a Tata Sons IPO, which has remained uncertain amid differing views within the Tata ecosystem.