Tata Technologies CEO Bets On Strong Double-Digit Growth After Robust Q1

Tata Technologies reported a mixed set of first-quarter results, with net profit declining 11.5% quarter-on-quarter to ₹180.7 crore even as revenue rose 5.9% to ₹1,664.5 crore. EBIT increased to ₹252 crore, while margins improved marginally to 15.13%. Alongside its earnings, the company announced a series of significant global deal wins, including a $100 million strategic partnership with Tenneco, a full vehicle engineering mandate from a leading Japanese automotive OEM, a multi-year engagement with a European luxury carmaker, and major engineering transformation projects across North America and Europe. Management said the demand environment remains constructive, highlighted a robust deal pipeline and improving conversion, and reiterated confidence in delivering strong double-digit organic revenue growth in FY27, supported by investments in AI, operational efficiency and portfolio diversification.