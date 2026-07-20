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Tata Technologies CEO Bets On Strong Double-Digit Growth After Robust Q1

Tata Technologies CEO Bets On Strong Double-Digit Growth After Robust Q1

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 20, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 2:26 PM IST

Tata Technologies reported a mixed set of first-quarter results, with net profit declining 11.5% quarter-on-quarter to ₹180.7 crore even as revenue rose 5.9% to ₹1,664.5 crore. EBIT increased to ₹252 crore, while margins improved marginally to 15.13%. Alongside its earnings, the company announced a series of significant global deal wins, including a $100 million strategic partnership with Tenneco, a full vehicle engineering mandate from a leading Japanese automotive OEM, a multi-year engagement with a European luxury carmaker, and major engineering transformation projects across North America and Europe. Management said the demand environment remains constructive, highlighted a robust deal pipeline and improving conversion, and reiterated confidence in delivering strong double-digit organic revenue growth in FY27, supported by investments in AI, operational efficiency and portfolio diversification.

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