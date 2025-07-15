Business Today
Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Top Management Decodes The Growth Blue Print, Balance Sheet & More

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 15, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Tata Technologies reported a net profit of ₹170.28 crore for Q1 FY26, reflecting a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹162 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations declined 2% YoY to ₹1,244 crore, down from ₹1,269 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue dropped over 3% from ₹1,286 crore in Q4 FY25. Operating EBITDA crossed ₹200 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 16.1% during the quarter. The company’s total employee headcount stood at 12,407, marking a net reduction of 237 employees or 2% quarter-on-quarter. Voluntary attrition (LTM) rose to 13.8%, compared to 13.2% in Q4 FY25. Tata Tech continues to invest in digital engineering, embedded systems, and AI-driven transformation. Notably, the company closed six large deals in Q1 — four of which were valued above $10 million, and two in the $5–10 million range. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies decoding the Q1 results and growth blueprint of the company

