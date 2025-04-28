Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Tata Technologies Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 20% To Rs 189 Crore; Dividend Announced

Tata Technologies Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 20% To Rs 189 Crore; Dividend Announced

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 28, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 28, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Tata Technologies Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 188.87 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), up 20.12 per cent from Rs 157.24 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter under review, revenue from operations of the Tata Group firm came at Rs 1,285.65 crore, registering a marginal drop of 1.18 per cent as compared to Rs 1,301.05 crore in the corresponding period last year.Total expenses during the March 2025 quarter shed 0.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,088.20 crore.The company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.35 and a one-time special dividend of Rs 3.35, aggregating to Rs 11.70 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.Watch Conversation with Warren Harris, CEO & MD of Tata Technologies, on Q4 Results and Future Growth Plans.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended