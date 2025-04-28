Tata Technologies Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 20% To Rs 189 Crore; Dividend Announced

Tata Technologies Ltd on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 188.87 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), up 20.12 per cent from Rs 157.24 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter under review, revenue from operations of the Tata Group firm came at Rs 1,285.65 crore, registering a marginal drop of 1.18 per cent as compared to Rs 1,301.05 crore in the corresponding period last year.Total expenses during the March 2025 quarter shed 0.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,088.20 crore.The company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.35 and a one-time special dividend of Rs 3.35, aggregating to Rs 11.70 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.Watch Conversation with Warren Harris, CEO & MD of Tata Technologies, on Q4 Results and Future Growth Plans.