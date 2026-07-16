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Tata Technologies Stock: Is This The Right Time To Buy? Growth, BMW JV & Outlook Explained

Tata Technologies Stock: Is This The Right Time To Buy? Growth, BMW JV & Outlook Explained

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 3:25 PM IST

Tata Technologies has emerged as an attractive opportunity after a sharp correction from its post-listing highs. The company continues to deliver 18-20% growth, while margins are steadily improving. Deven Choksey, MD, DR Choksey FinServ Private, believes the stock offers a deep value investment as its business potential remains underappreciated. The BMW joint venture, expanding relationships with global OEMs, and strong presence in automotive, aviation, and digital engineering solutions could drive future growth. Watch this video to understand why Tata Technologies may be worth accumulating for long-term investors despite its muted stock performance since listing.

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