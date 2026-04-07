Tata Trusts Row Deepens After Venu Srinivasan Exit, Legal Battle Intensifies

The Tata Trusts are facing fresh turmoil following the resignation of Venu Srinivasan, with the controversy now escalating into a legal and governance debate. The dispute stems from questions raised over trustee eligibility, including whether non-Zoroastrians can serve on certain trusts and residency requirements. Conflicting legal interpretations and affidavits filed with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner have added layers of complexity to the issue. While past judicial observations suggest flexibility, opposing views challenge their applicability, triggering a flashpoint within the Trusts. The ongoing tussle raises important questions around governance, transparency, and decision-making within one of India’s most influential institutions. As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on how this dispute will be resolved and its broader implications.