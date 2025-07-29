Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
TCI Q1 Results: Net Profit Rise 17% | Top Management Decodes The Growth Print For FY26

TCI Q1 Results: Net Profit Rise 17% | Top Management Decodes The Growth Print For FY26

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 29, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

TCI Q1 Results: Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹107.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,139.3 crore for the same period. TCI's consolidated total income was ₹1,150.6 crore, compared to ₹1,056.0 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹1052.5 crore, compared to ₹974.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Catch Shailendra Bhatnagar in the earnings conversation with Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director, TCI decoding the Q1 results

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended