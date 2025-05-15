TCI Q4 Results: PAT Up 12% to ₹115 Cr, Revenue & EBITDA See Strong Growth

In this exclusive Q4 earnings discussion, we speak with Mr Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director of Transport Corporation of India (TCI), the nation's leading multimodal logistics provider. TCI has reported a robust 11% rise in profit after tax to ₹115 crore for the fourth quarter, with revenues climbing to ₹1,200 crore, reflecting steady momentum across its key divisions—freight, supply chain, and seaways. Mr Agarwal shares insights into the factors driving the performance, including resilient demand in the automotive, engineering, and two-wheeler sectors, as well as operational adaptability during recent geopolitical disruptions. He provides updates on the company’s expansion plans, including a ₹450 crore CapEx for FY26, the status of newly ordered ships, and their strategy to navigate ongoing global trade uncertainties.