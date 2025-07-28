TCS 12,000 Job Cuts | Large-Cap vs Mid-Cap IT | Impact on Infosys, HCL, TechM & Market Outlook

TCS is reportedly planning its biggest-ever layoff of 12,000 employees over the next 12 months, sparking concerns about AI-led job cuts in the IT sector. What does this mean for large-cap IT giants like Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra and mid-cap IT players such as Mphasis and Coforge? Will other companies follow TCS in job reductions, and is this just the beginning of a bigger trend? Market Expert Gaurav Sharma discuss the potential impact on IT stocks, market sentiment, and whether investors should focus on large-cap IT, mid-cap IT, or a balanced portfolio. Watch to know the best investment strategy for IT stocks after the latest developments.