TCS Earnings Soft | What’s Next For IT Stocks? Mayuresh Joshi & KKunal V Parar Explain

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has deferred salary hikes amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, while also announcing dividends. Q4FY25 profits and India revenues have come in softer than expected. What does this signal for India’s largest IT company—and what could it mean for the rest of the IT sector? In this excerpt of Market Today on Business Today TV, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India, lays out three key metrics to track across the IT landscape: order wins, pricing trends, and deferments. He also highlights the importance of comparing domestic players with global IT majors this earnings season to gain a complete view of enterprise IT spending patterns worldwide. Meanwhile, KKunal V Parar, Vice President, Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking, cautions against making fresh calls on TCS amid high volatility. He advises investors to wait and watch, saying the risk-reward equation doesn’t currently support either long or short positions.

With the IT sector facing mixed signals—sluggish revenues, margin pressures, and cautious client spending—should investors hold, exit, or wait for clarity? Will TCS’s cautious approach trigger a trend across other IT majors? Is the IT sector still a good long-term bet? What should investors watch out for this earnings season? Tune in for all the experts analysis and stay ahead of the curve.