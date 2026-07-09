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TCS Q1 Earnings Today: Can India's IT Giant Set the Tone for the Earnings Season?

TCS Q1 Earnings Today: Can India's IT Giant Set the Tone for the Earnings Season?

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 3:02 PM IST

As TCS kicks off the Q1 earnings season, all eyes are on India's largest IT company for cues on the sector's outlook. In this video, Gaurang Shah, Sr. VP, Geojit Investments, shares what investors should watch in the company's results and management commentary. He highlights three key focus areas—constant currency growth, the impact of wage hikes on margins, and updates on AI-led transformation. With expectations of a largely flat quarter, the management's outlook could be the biggest trigger for IT stocks and broader market sentiment.

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