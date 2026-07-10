TCS Q1 Results Decoded: Buy, Sell Or Hold? G Chokalingam Explains IT Outlook

TCS has delivered its Q1 earnings, but what do the numbers really mean for investors? In this exclusive Business Today discussion, market expert G. Chokalingam decodes TCS's performance, the broader IT sector outlook, and whether the worst is finally behind for technology stocks. While TCS reported better-than-feared results with improved margins, brokerages remain sharply divided on the stock. Is this a buying opportunity after the correction, or has the long-term wealth creation story for large-cap IT changed? Watch this detailed analysis covering TCS earnings, IT demand trends, AI disruption, rupee depreciation, brokerage views, and the road ahead for investors. Don't miss this expert take before making your next investment decision.