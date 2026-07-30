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TeamLease On I.T. Hiring: Recovery After 5 Quarters | AI Skills Demand Surges In India

TeamLease On I.T. Hiring: Recovery After 5 Quarters | AI Skills Demand Surges In India

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 3:17 PM IST

India's hiring market is showing signs of recovery, led by a rebound in I.T. services after five quarters. Ramani Dathi, CFO, TeamLease Services, says demand for AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, machine learning, and data analytics professionals continues to rise as companies accelerate their digital transformation. GCC hiring also remains strong, while sectors such as BFSI, retail, FMCG, and FMCD have witnessed relatively softer hiring compared to last year. However, TeamLease expects hiring momentum to improve in the second half of the year, with recruitment likely picking up from late August and continuing through the festive season.

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